Steps Afoot To Control Hepatitis Disease In Balochistan: Dr Sabeen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 01:20 PM

Steps afoot to control hepatitis disease in Balochistan: Dr Sabeen

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Coordinator of Chief Minister's Initiative Program for Hepatitis Free Balochistan Dr. Gul Sabeen Azam Ghurazai on Sunday said measures were being taken to control Jaundice diseases as its cases are rapidly increasing in the area.

She expressed these views while addressing a seminar organized by the Chief Minister's Hepatitis Prevention Program for Hepatitis in Balochistan at the API Center, Hub, an industrial town in Lasbela district.

She said steps were also being taken to enhance awareness against hepatitis among people through conducting seminar and other program launching in order to decrease the ratio of same disease for interest of public health in the area.

DHO Lasbela Dr. Asif Anwar Shahwani and Assistant Commissioner Hub Lieutenant (Retd) Muhammad Ahmed Zaheer also addressed gathering. MS Hub Civil Hospital Dr. Abdul Ghani Baloch provided information on Hepatitis Prevention and Awareness to Hepatitis Participants saying a six-day campaign on Hepatitis C and B has been launched along with free jaundice vaccination to people during the drive.

Speakers said that along with hepatitis diagnosis, vaccination and treatment, there is an urgent need for public awareness, adding that people from all walks of life to play their role in preventing and eradicating jaundice so that we can build a hepatitis-free society.

Earlier, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Assistant Commissioner to discuss issues related to Hepatitis and Hepatitis Patients.

The meeting was attended by representatives of various companies based in the industrial city of Hub, including DHO Lasbela Dr. Asif Anwar Shahwani, Assistant Commissioner Hub Lieutenant (Retd) Muhammad Ahmad Zaheer, Provincial Coordinator Hepatitis Control Program Balochistan Dr. Gul Sabeen Azam Ghorzai, MS Hub Civil Hospital Dr. Abdul Ghani Baloch and Yaqoob Lasi Deputy DHO attended the meeting and unanimously decided that a research study was conducted by Hepatitis Control Program Balochistan in which cases of Naseerabad district and Lasbela were selected.

The meeting informed that a gathering was conducted with the factory owners of Lasbela regarding PCR in case of positive results of hepatitis and PCR while these companies should help poor patients in PCR testing of affected patients which is very expensive.

