Steps Afoot To Provide All Health Facilities To DHQ Nushki: DG Health

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Director General of Health Balochistan Dr. Nasir Ali Bugti Tuesday said District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Nushki is being provided all the health facilities which were not available to the people there in the past.

He expressed these views while addressing a workshop held regarding DHQ Hospital Nushki projects in Quetta. Nushki District Health Officer Dr. Farid Ahmed, Medical Superintendent of DHQ Hospital Nushki's Dr. Zafar, Chief Executive Officer, BRSP, Nadir Gul Barich, Senior Manager Programs, Dr.

Shah. Nawaz, Senior Manager Health Nutrition BRSP Siraj-ul-Haq Ghauri and others attended the function.

He said providing better medical facilities to the people was the priority of the government, adding, he was taking all possible measures to ensure availability of medicines in respective DHQs in Balochistan in order to provide treatment facilities to the patients.

He said the government was providing all health facilities to local people at there door step for which they had to travel to Quetta in past.

