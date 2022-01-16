Steps to be taken to provide facilities in parks, says DG PHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza said on Sunday that steps would be taken on war footing to provide all facilities in the parks and their beautification.

He said that the department's decision for not holding wedding ceremonies in parks was a good initiative and added that it would help to improve the condition of parks further. He said that the decision was taken in large public interest.

DG PHA expressed these views while presiding over board of Directors meeting here.

He said that there would be no permission of conducting marriage ceremonies in parks in future.

Syed Shafqat Raza said that the fodder and plants were affecting due to marriage ceremonies in parks and no compromise on it.

He said that the committees have been formed for two other agendas of the BoD meeting especially service regulations.

He said that BoD meeting would be convened soon.