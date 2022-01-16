UrduPoint.com

Steps To Be Taken To Provide Facilities In Parks, Says DG PHA

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Steps to be taken to provide facilities in parks, says DG PHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Director General PHA Syed Shafqat Raza said on Sunday that steps would be taken on war footing to provide all facilities in the parks and their beautification.

He said that the department's decision for not holding wedding ceremonies in parks was a good initiative and added that it would help to improve the condition of parks further. He said that the decision was taken in large public interest.

DG PHA expressed these views while presiding over board of Directors meeting here.

He said that there would be no permission of conducting marriage ceremonies in parks in future.

Syed Shafqat Raza said that the fodder and plants were affecting due to marriage ceremonies in parks and no compromise on it.

He said that the committees have been formed for two other agendas of the BoD meeting especially service regulations.

He said that BoD meeting would be convened soon.

Related Topics

Marriage Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

7 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

16 hours ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

16 hours ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

16 hours ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.