Steps urged to protect forests from timber mafia

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Forests in Khauta and surrounding areas need urgent steps for conservation to protect greenery and environment of the area, which has been harmed by timber mafia by setting blaze.

Timber thieves has so far set a ablaze in the woodlands of Khadiot, Kayral, Panjar, Baghar Sharif, Bayour, Khalol, Soan, Sohaa, Jaivera, Salamber, Manjhann, Nara and several other surrounding areas and take advantage of the situation.

A social worker, a notable of the area Brig (R) Javed Satti told APP that provincial government was spending a huge amount of money on the plantation campaign and distributing saplings among people, but on other hand fire in the forests of Kahuta has become a routine due to negligence of the officials concerned particularly during summer season which causes huge loss and a large number of small plants including rare species, precious trees, insects, animals and birds are burnt to ashes.

Plants and animals give us everything i.e from food to medicine and contribute to important ecosystem he said.

He alleged that it was impossible for the timber mafia to cut and smuggle wood from the forests without the support of the local authorities including officials of the forest and police departments.

He said that protection of forests was a continuous process and both the government and people should play their role in growing more trees in the region and protecting them for friendly environment.

He demanded the Government to launch a drive to create awareness among the masses about the importance of the wildlife and protection of forests through different programs including lectures in schools, colleges, debate competitions, walks and others, adding that a search operation should also be carried out and these cutters should be banned to protect the green trees.