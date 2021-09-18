Strategy being evolved to catch tax evaders: FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Ishfaq Ahmad Friday said a comprehensive strategy was being evolved to catch the tax evaders.

The FBR had the data of 15 million people who were not filing tax returns, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said by using modern technology, the FBR could approach the non-tax filers.

Replying to a question about measures taken after Ordinance, he said the FBR could block the phone sim of non-tax filers. "We are working on Track and Trace System to check the tax filers and non-tax filers," he said.

On implementation of the Track and Trace System, he said, the FBR had won the case from a court of law in Sindh regarding its implementation.

Commenting on relief provided by the government, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had provided relief on ghee and steel products.