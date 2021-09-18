UrduPoint.com

Strategy Being Evolved To Catch Tax Evaders: FBR Chairman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 12:50 AM

Strategy being evolved to catch tax evaders: FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Dr Ishfaq Ahmad Friday said a comprehensive strategy was being evolved to catch the tax evaders.

The FBR had the data of 15 million people who were not filing tax returns, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said by using modern technology, the FBR could approach the non-tax filers.

Replying to a question about measures taken after Ordinance, he said the FBR could block the phone sim of non-tax filers. "We are working on Track and Trace System to check the tax filers and non-tax filers," he said.

On implementation of the Track and Trace System, he said, the FBR had won the case from a court of law in Sindh regarding its implementation.

Commenting on relief provided by the government, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had provided relief on ghee and steel products.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology FBR TV From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Ab ..

UAE participates in one-year anniversary of the Abraham Accords

38 minutes ago
 Southern EU leaders vow to meet Paris climate targ ..

Southern EU leaders vow to meet Paris climate targets

8 seconds ago
 Erdogan Says Visited Construction Site of Akkuyu N ..

Erdogan Says Visited Construction Site of Akkuyu NPP in Southern Turkey

9 seconds ago
 Gazprom Says Seeks to Supply Additional Gas to Eur ..

Gazprom Says Seeks to Supply Additional Gas to Europe When Possible

11 seconds ago
 Interior minister visits Siachen Sector to meet fr ..

Interior minister visits Siachen Sector to meet frontline soldiers

13 seconds ago
 NGOs Urge Int'l Community to Address Whaling in Fa ..

NGOs Urge Int'l Community to Address Whaling in Faroe Islands After Dolphin Mass ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.