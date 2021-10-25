Streets in IOJK erupt in jubilation as Pakistan thrash India in T20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Despite heavy deployment of Indian troops and police across the territory, streets erupted in jubilation with young and old Kashmiris on Sunday night immediately In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, after Pakistan handed a crushing defeat to India in Dubai in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Pakistan in their opening match defeated India by 10 wickets. This was India's first 10-wicket defeat in Twenty20 cricket.

Videos going viral on social media showed overjoyed Kashmiris who were unable to contain their joy over Pakistan's victory.

They took to the streets in Srinagar and other areas, burst fire crackers, danced, waved Pakistani flag and chanted pro-Pakistan slogans.

The jubilant cricket fans raised slogans of "jeevay jeevay Pakistan", "Pakistan Zindabad" (long live Pakistan), "Pakistan meri jan" (Pakistan my life) and "Allah-o-Akbar" (Allah is the Greatest), to express exhilaration over the victory.

The celebrations show the loyalties and love of Kashmiris for Pakistan.

It is to mention here that the occupation authorities have turned IIOJK into a military garrison as Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah, is in the territory on a three day tour concluding on Monday.