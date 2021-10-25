UrduPoint.com

Streets In IOJK Erupt In Jubilation As Pakistan Thrash India In T20 World Cup

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 10:20 AM

Streets in IOJK erupt in jubilation as Pakistan thrash India in T20 World Cup

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Despite heavy deployment of Indian troops and police across the territory, streets erupted in jubilation with young and old Kashmiris on Sunday night immediately In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, after Pakistan handed a crushing defeat to India in Dubai in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Pakistan in their opening match defeated India by 10 wickets. This was India's first 10-wicket defeat in Twenty20 cricket.

Videos going viral on social media showed overjoyed Kashmiris who were unable to contain their joy over Pakistan's victory.

They took to the streets in Srinagar and other areas, burst fire crackers, danced, waved Pakistani flag and chanted pro-Pakistan slogans.

The jubilant cricket fans raised slogans of "jeevay jeevay Pakistan", "Pakistan Zindabad" (long live Pakistan), "Pakistan meri jan" (Pakistan my life) and "Allah-o-Akbar" (Allah is the Greatest), to express exhilaration over the victory.

The celebrations show the loyalties and love of Kashmiris for Pakistan.

It is to mention here that the occupation authorities have turned IIOJK into a military garrison as Indian Home Minister, Amit Shah, is in the territory on a three day tour concluding on Monday.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Fire T20 World Police ICC Social Media Dubai Young Jammu Srinagar January Sunday Media Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th October 2021

2 hours ago
 UAE, Israel sign MoU on mutual recognition of vacc ..

UAE, Israel sign MoU on mutual recognition of vaccination certificates

8 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends India-Pakistan Twenty ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends India-Pakistan Twenty20 World Cup match

9 hours ago
 564 building permits issued by Ras Al Khaimah Muni ..

564 building permits issued by Ras Al Khaimah Municipality in September

9 hours ago
 Aqdar World Summit kicks off

Aqdar World Summit kicks off

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.