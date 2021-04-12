Strict price monitoring in Ramazan Bazaars to be ensured: commissioner

Commissioner Lahore division Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman has issued directions to the administration of four districts to ensure strict implementation of subsidised rates and sufficient supply of commodities in the Ramazan Bazaars

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Lahore division Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman has issued directions to the administration of four districts to ensure strict implementation of subsidised rates and sufficient supply of commodities in the Ramazan Bazaars.

He also issued a check list to the deputy commissioners and other departments to monitor display of electric price boards, price cards on every stall, cleanliness, proper parking, security and measuring and weigh machines. He termed it mandatory for every monitoring officer to ensure availability and best standard of products in Ramazan bazars.

Agriculture fair price shops, chicken, meat, sugar, flour and ghee and cooking oil and availability of all subsidized items must be checked strictly, he said.

The commissioner paid visits to Shadman and Barkat Market Ramazan Bazaars with Additional Commissioner and AC Model Town. He said that 130 stalls were established in Shadman bazaar and its area was increased due to COVID-19 SOPs. He said sugar was available in both bazaars at Rs 65/kg and all other items were found fresh and available.

He appealed to citizens to purchase only their share of sugar and not to get more than their need. He added that the government was regularising the purchase of sugar in Ramazan bazaars and arranging enough stock of sugar.

He directed the management of bazaars to notify or depute special teams to get implemented COVID-19 SOPs.