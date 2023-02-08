UrduPoint.com

Strike To Be Observed In IIOJK On Martyrdom Anniversaries Of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Butt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOHJK), a complete shutdown will be observed on February 9 (Thursday) and February 11(Saturday), to mark the martyrdom anniversaries of prominent Kashmiri leaders, Muhammad Afzal Guru, and Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

The call for the strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and supported by all other Hurriyat leaders and organizations, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

India had sent Muhammad Afzal Guru to the gallows in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on February 9, 2013, and hanged Muhammad Maqbool Butt in the same jail on February 11, 1984, for their role in the Kashmir freedom movement. Their bodies remain buried in the premises of the jail.

The APHC spokesman, in a statement paying rich tributes to Maqbool Muhammad Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru, said the martyrdom of the two leaders infused a new spirit in the freedom movement of Kashmir.

He said the Kashmiri people would not allow the sacrifices of their martyrs to go in vain and would accomplish their mission at all costs.

The spokesman urged the UN to take cognizance of the Indian brutalities on the people of occupied Kashmir and force India to resolve the Kashmir dispute by giving the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

The JKLF in a statement also paid homage to Muhammad Maqbool Butt and Muhammad Afzal Guru. It called for the immediate release of the illegally detained party Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, and other Kashmiri detainees languishing in different jails of IIOJK and India.

