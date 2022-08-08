UrduPoint.com

Stringent Security Measures Afoot To Maintain Peace On Ashura

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2022 | 04:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :The district police have made elaborate security arrangements to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram in the district especially on Aushra days.

According to the district police spokesperson foolproof security arrangements had been made to ensure security at Imambargahs, mourning processions, majalis besides entrance and exit routes throughout the district in Muharram.

CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the peace and security at all the important and sensitive places across the city and all the routes of processions.

A regular control room has been set up, in which DPO Dera Captain (Rtd) Najam Hussain Liaquat is monitoring the entire city.

Under the plan, the district Dera Ismail Khan has been divided into three zones and eight sectors and in this regard a total of 7436 jawans and officers of the district police including Frontier Reserve Police(FRP), special branch, bomb disposal squad, cannon unit, control unit and reserve contingent would perform their duties.

A total of 1737 police personnel are performing their duties at Talajaat.

Apart from this, the police riders in the city and cantonment limits are jointly patrolling with the riders of the army to maintain peace in and around the city.

A total of 97 places have been specified for the blockade. Out of which 14 have been declared as sensitive.

The police personnel will perform their duties along with the army at these sensitive points.

Similarly, 113 points of the city have been allocated within the inner streets and roads of the city.

He said that arrangements had also been made for the rooftop security on 10th of Muharram, and 124 points have been allocated in this regard, adding eight places have been declared as sensitive and strict security arrangements have been made at these sensitive places.

In addition, police mobile vans are on patrol duties within their designated limits to maintain law and order in the city.

Bomb disposal squad and canon unit across the district under the leadership of Inayatullah Khan is ensuring sweeping process and clear the relevant area before the security arrangement.

In addition, the teams of the special branch provide important information to the officers from time to time and the control unit works as a 24-hour liaison and strong coordination between the police and volunteers.

More Stories From Pakistan

