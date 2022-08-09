Stringent security measures taken to maintain peace on Ashura

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2022 ) :The district police have made elaborate security arrangements to maintain peace during Muharram-ul-Haram in the district especially on Aushra days.

According to the district police spokesperson foolproof security arrangements were made to ensure security at Imambargahs, mourning processions, majalis besides entrance and exit routes across the district in Muharram.

The CCTV cameras were installed to monitor the peace and security at all the important and sensitive places across the city and all the routes of processions and processions.

A regular control room was set up, in which DPO Dera Captain (Rtd) Najam Hussain Liaquat himself monitored the entire city.

The district was divided into three zones and eight sectors and in this regard a total of 7436 jawans and officers of the district police including Frontier Reserve Police(FRP), special branch, bomb disposal squad, cannon unit, control unit and reserve contingent performed their duties.

A total of 1737 police personnel performed their duties at Thalajaat.

Apart from this, the police riders continued patrolling in the city and cantt limits jointly with the riders of the Pak Army to maintain in and around the city.

A total of 97 places were specified for the blockade. Out of which 14 were declared as sensitive.

The police personnel performed their duties along with the Pakistan Army at these sensitive points.

Similarly, 113 points of the city were allocated within the inner streets and roads of the city.

He said that arrangements were also made for the rooftop security on 10th of Muharram, and 124 points were allocated in this regard, adding, eight places were declared as sensitive and where strict security arrangements were made.

In addition, police mobile vans remained on patrol duties within their designated limits to maintain law and order in the city.

Bomb disposal squad and canon unit across the district under the leadership of Tiger Inayatullah Khan ensured sweeping process and clear the relevant areas before the security arrangement.

In addition, the teams of the special branch provided important information to the officers from time to time and the control unit works as a 24-hour liaison and strong coordination between the police and volunteers.