Struggles Of Medical Staff, Administration Commendable: Qasim Khan Soori

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 02:39 PM

Struggles of medical staff, administration commendable: Qasim Khan Soori

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Soori said on Friday that all government departments,public were determined to defeat coronavirus pandemic from the province

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Soori said on Friday that all government departments,public were determined to defeat coronavirus pandemic from the province.

Addressing a meeting here at DC office,he said that the struggle of doctors,paramedical staff, revenue department, district administration, police department, district emergency department and others were commendable and the whole nation acknowledged their exemplary role and professionalism.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah while giving briefing to the Deputy Speaker said that 80% wheat procurement target has been achieved so far in the district.

He added that the agriculture department along with revenue and officers of Pak Army were working day and night to eradicate locust and to destroy the eggs, adding that 21 operations have been conducted so far and with the grace of Allah we got success to eradicate the locust from the district.

Later,Deputy Speaker inspected the control room at DPO Office and said that modern requirements were necessary for controlling the crimes.

on the occasion,MNA Amjad Ali Khan,DPO Hassan Asad Alvi, coordinator PM (NA-95) Ahmad Khan Niazi, ADCR Arjuman Zia, CEO Health Dr. Parvez Iqbal, and other officers of health and revenue departments were also present.

