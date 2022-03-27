UrduPoint.com

Students Briefed On Biodiversity, Ecological Zones In Study Tour At Shiekh Badin National Park

Published March 27, 2022

Students briefed on biodiversity, ecological zones in study tour at Shiekh Badin National Park

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) ::A delegation of students of University of Agriculture (UoA) visited Sheikh Badin National Park here on Sunday where they were briefed by the Wildlife staff on biodiversity, ecological zones and botanical animals.

The delegation led by Vice Chancellor UoA Dr. Masroor Elahi took a long walk and trekking from Pezo to Sheikh Badin National Park.

He was received by Divisional Forest Officer Dera Khan Khan Malook and Forest Coordinator Dr Iqbal Sial.

The students were briefed in detail about the migratory birds, Indus Dolphins and the ongoing renovation work in Sheikh Badin National Park. The students were interested in Circle Road, Post Bungalow (Dak Bangla), water ponds and other historical buildings of British era.

The students also enjoyed the natural beauty and the beautification of Sheikh Badin National Park.

