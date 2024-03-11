Students Escape Unhurt After School Van Catches Fire In Jhelum
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Around 20 students rescued safe after their school van caught fire on Monday in Jhelum district of Punjab.
According to rescue officials, a school van was heading towards Pind Dadan Khan from Khewra, when a sudden fire erupted in the vehicle due to short circuit.
The fire tender was called to the spot and put the blaze under control, according to a private news channel.
Recent Stories
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sehat card services fully restored: CE1 minute ago
-
President Asif Zardari presented guard of honour11 minutes ago
-
Renowned calligrapher Yousuf Dehelvi remembered11 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of actress Tahira Wasti being observed11 minutes ago
-
Riphah invites applications for faculty recruitment at Faisalabad campus11 minutes ago
-
All housing projects of industrial workers to be completed in stipulated time periods: WWF11 minutes ago
-
18 gamblers held21 minutes ago
-
CCRI suggests measures to get bumper cotton crop21 minutes ago
-
Pesticides dealer booked21 minutes ago
-
38 arrested, 54 cases registered over profiteering21 minutes ago
-
Behbud Association distributes ration in Thal, suburban places51 minutes ago
-
KP CM sets up complaint cell51 minutes ago