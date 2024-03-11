Students escape unhurt after school van catches fire in Jhelum

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) Around 20 students rescued safe after their school van caught fire on Monday in Jhelum district of Punjab.

According to rescue officials, a school van was heading towards Pind Dadan Khan from Khewra, when a sudden fire erupted in the vehicle due to short circuit.

The fire tender was called to the spot and put the blaze under control, according to a private news channel.