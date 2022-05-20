Students Of Postgraduate College Mansehra, NUML Witness NA Proceeding
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2022 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :A group of students of postgraduate college Mansehra and National University of Modern Languages (NUMLs) on Friday visited the National Assembly and witnessed its proceedings.
Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani announced their presence in the guests' gallery; parliamentarians welcomed them by thumping the desk.