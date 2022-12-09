UrduPoint.com

Students Present National, Int'l Cultures At Gomal University

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Students present national, int'l cultures at Gomal University

D.I.Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Gomal University's Directorate of Students Affairs organized a grand ceremony to highlight the national and international cultures here on Friday.

Registrar Gomal University Prof. Dr Nemat Ullah Babar was the chief guest and the event was attended by Deans of all departments, directors, heads, administrative officers, media representatives and a large number of students.

During the ceremony, the students showed more excitement when the traditional culture of Kashmir was presented. The ground echoed with the slogans of "Kashmir Banega Pakistan" and Pakistan Zindabad".

The foreigner students also exhibited the cultures of their respective countries.

The horse-dance also entertained the participants.

Tributes were paid to the martyrs of Pakistan Army, police and other security agencies who sacrificed their lives for the security and peace of Pakistan.

On this occasion, Director of Institute of Computer and Information Technology Dr Ziauddin, Chairman of Mathematics Department and Provost Dr Samiullah Khan, Director of Admissions Riaz Ahmad Betanni were performing the duties of judges.

Addressing the event, Prof Dr Nemat Ullah Babar said "I am happy to witness the culture of every language of Pakistan and most importantly it is very welcoming to have Kashmiri and foreign cultures with us."

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Technology Martyrs Shaheed Gomal Media Event All

Recent Stories

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

PCB announces Squads and Schedule for Pakistan Cup

5 minutes ago
 President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

1 hour ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

4 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.