D.I.Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The Gomal University's Directorate of Students Affairs organized a grand ceremony to highlight the national and international cultures here on Friday.

Registrar Gomal University Prof. Dr Nemat Ullah Babar was the chief guest and the event was attended by Deans of all departments, directors, heads, administrative officers, media representatives and a large number of students.

During the ceremony, the students showed more excitement when the traditional culture of Kashmir was presented. The ground echoed with the slogans of "Kashmir Banega Pakistan" and Pakistan Zindabad".

The foreigner students also exhibited the cultures of their respective countries.

The horse-dance also entertained the participants.

Tributes were paid to the martyrs of Pakistan Army, police and other security agencies who sacrificed their lives for the security and peace of Pakistan.

On this occasion, Director of Institute of Computer and Information Technology Dr Ziauddin, Chairman of Mathematics Department and Provost Dr Samiullah Khan, Director of Admissions Riaz Ahmad Betanni were performing the duties of judges.

Addressing the event, Prof Dr Nemat Ullah Babar said "I am happy to witness the culture of every language of Pakistan and most importantly it is very welcoming to have Kashmiri and foreign cultures with us."