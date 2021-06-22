UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students Road Safety Ambassadors, DIG Tells NH&MP Seminar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:18 PM

Students road safety ambassadors, DIG tells NH&MP seminar

Commandant National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Training College Sheikhupura DIG Mehboob Aslam Tuesday said that young students were road safety ambassadors of the Motorway Police; therefore they should follow the traffic rules and regulations for their own safety as well as others'.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :Commandant National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Training College Sheikhupura DIG Mehboob Aslam Tuesday said that young students were road safety ambassadors of the Motorway Police; therefore they should follow the traffic rules and regulations for their own safety as well as others'.

Addressing students of a private school in a road safety seminar, held at Chand Bagh School, Sheikhupura, he said that motorcyclists were victims of 28 per cent of total fatalities, occurring due to road accidents. Therefore, they should follow the traffic rules and guidelines.

The seminar was attended by representatives of private oil and motorcycle manufacturing companies and officers of Motorway police.

The speakers at the seminar said that road accidents were a global challenge as millions of people lose their lives in road crashes.

They said that currently it was eighth leading cause of death, but if the current ratio of accidents continues, it would become fifth leading cause of death by 2030.

So, collective efforts were required to overcome the challenge, he added.

The participants were shown different videos related to road safety awareness while the students were briefed about the importance of safety helmet and seat-belt.

A road safety stall was also set up by the NH&MP where road safety awareness pamphlets, operational equipment used by the Motorway Police and speed checking cameras were displayed.

Later, a quiz programme was also arranged and students were asked questions about traffic rules, whereas gift hampers were distributed among students who answered correctly.

The administration of the school appreciated the efforts of Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam for organising such a road safety seminar and vowed to work together in future with the NH&MP for the cause of road safety.

At the end, souvenirs were distributed by DIG Mehboob Aslam among the administration of the school.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Oil Road Traffic Young Sheikhupura Bagh Million

Recent Stories

Tajikistan, Pakistan need to strengthen bilateral ..

1 minute ago

Journalists stage walkout from NA gallery

1 minute ago

Bitcoin Price Drops Below $30,000 Following China' ..

1 minute ago

Putin Informs Merkel About Results of Russia-US Su ..

1 minute ago

Over 50% of EU's Population Received at Least One ..

9 minutes ago

Kiev Blocking Negotiations in Political Subgroup o ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.