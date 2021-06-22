Students road safety ambassadors, DIG tells NH&MP seminar

(@FahadShabbir)

Commandant National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Training College Sheikhupura DIG Mehboob Aslam Tuesday said that young students were road safety ambassadors of the Motorway Police; therefore they should follow the traffic rules and regulations for their own safety as well as others'.

Addressing students of a private school in a road safety seminar, held at Chand Bagh School, Sheikhupura, he said that motorcyclists were victims of 28 per cent of total fatalities, occurring due to road accidents. Therefore, they should follow the traffic rules and guidelines.

The seminar was attended by representatives of private oil and motorcycle manufacturing companies and officers of Motorway police.

The speakers at the seminar said that road accidents were a global challenge as millions of people lose their lives in road crashes.

They said that currently it was eighth leading cause of death, but if the current ratio of accidents continues, it would become fifth leading cause of death by 2030.

So, collective efforts were required to overcome the challenge, he added.

The participants were shown different videos related to road safety awareness while the students were briefed about the importance of safety helmet and seat-belt.

A road safety stall was also set up by the NH&MP where road safety awareness pamphlets, operational equipment used by the Motorway Police and speed checking cameras were displayed.

Later, a quiz programme was also arranged and students were asked questions about traffic rules, whereas gift hampers were distributed among students who answered correctly.

The administration of the school appreciated the efforts of Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam for organising such a road safety seminar and vowed to work together in future with the NH&MP for the cause of road safety.

At the end, souvenirs were distributed by DIG Mehboob Aslam among the administration of the school.