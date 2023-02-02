Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

(@FahadShabbir)

Speakers at a workshop have urged the students to play their role in bolstering friendly ties between Pakistan and China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):Speakers at a workshop have urged the students to play their role in bolstering friendly ties between Pakistan and China.

Speaking at a workshop 'Governance System and Development Model of China' at Punjab University's Al Razi Hall here on Thursday, former Vice Chancellor PU prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar said CPEC and One Belt One Road (OBOR) projects are very important for the prosperity of the region and everyone should work together for its success.

The workshop was organized by PU Integration Center in collaboration with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China and the Pakistan Research Center.

Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar said there are deep and strong ties between Pakistan and China for 70 years.

He said measures should be taken at all levels to highlight people-to-people contact and cultural heritage, including exchange programs for teachers and students between Pakistan and China.

The former VC said centers should be established to promote Chinese language in the universities of Pakistan and Urdu language in China so that the languages could be familiarized and each other can be defended in a better way in crises.

Appreciating the efforts of the organizers for organizing the event, he said that such workshops give young scholars an opportunity to learn more about other countries.

Chairperson Department of Political Science Dr. Iram said China is taking great measures to bring countries around the world closer, for the development and prosperity of humanity.

Chairman History department Dr. Mahboob Hussain said the world has seen many wars, but countries came closer to each other through trade and progressed. He said that the success of projects like CPEC is necessary to establish in the world, for which conflicts have to be avoided. He said that the Karakoram Highway is a proof of deep and unprecedented friendship between Pakistan and China.

Col (r) Khalid Taimur Akram said that since the establishment of the RIC, relations with South Asian countries including Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan have been promoted at all levels.

Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali thanked the participants and said China's development model is admirable which a beacon for developing countries like Pakistan. She said that in the early years, China was one of the opium growing countries, but today its GDP is 17.96 trillion dollars.