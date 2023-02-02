UrduPoint.com

Students' Role Urged In Fostering Pak-China Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 11:39 PM

Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

Speakers at a workshop have urged the students to play their role in bolstering friendly ties between Pakistan and China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ):Speakers at a workshop have urged the students to play their role in bolstering friendly ties between Pakistan and China.

Speaking at a workshop 'Governance System and Development Model of China' at Punjab University's Al Razi Hall here on Thursday, former Vice Chancellor PU prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar said CPEC and One Belt One Road (OBOR) projects are very important for the prosperity of the region and everyone should work together for its success.

The workshop was organized by PU Integration Center in collaboration with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China and the Pakistan Research Center.

Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar said there are deep and strong ties between Pakistan and China for 70 years.

He said measures should be taken at all levels to highlight people-to-people contact and cultural heritage, including exchange programs for teachers and students between Pakistan and China.

The former VC said centers should be established to promote Chinese language in the universities of Pakistan and Urdu language in China so that the languages could be familiarized and each other can be defended in a better way in crises.

Appreciating the efforts of the organizers for organizing the event, he said that such workshops give young scholars an opportunity to learn more about other countries.

Chairperson Department of Political Science Dr. Iram said China is taking great measures to bring countries around the world closer, for the development and prosperity of humanity.

Chairman History department Dr. Mahboob Hussain said the world has seen many wars, but countries came closer to each other through trade and progressed. He said that the success of projects like CPEC is necessary to establish in the world, for which conflicts have to be avoided. He said that the Karakoram Highway is a proof of deep and unprecedented friendship between Pakistan and China.

Col (r) Khalid Taimur Akram said that since the establishment of the RIC, relations with South Asian countries including Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan have been promoted at all levels.

Dr Fouzia Hadi Ali thanked the participants and said China's development model is admirable which a beacon for developing countries like Pakistan. She said that in the early years, China was one of the opium growing countries, but today its GDP is 17.96 trillion dollars.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exchange Punjab China Road CPEC Young Azerbaijan Uzbekistan Kazakhstan Event All Asia

Recent Stories

Santander bank posts record profit as rates rise

Santander bank posts record profit as rates rise

44 seconds ago
 Sharjah Department of Government Relations explore ..

Sharjah Department of Government Relations explores cultural cooperation with Ja ..

40 minutes ago
 Rate hikes and tech optimism send stocks higher

Rate hikes and tech optimism send stocks higher

46 seconds ago
 UAE Ambassador meets President of National Assembl ..

UAE Ambassador meets President of National Assembly of Republic of Benin

1 hour ago
 Religious scholars highlight Pakistan's initiative ..

Religious scholars highlight Pakistan's initiatives for religious freedom in IRF ..

3 minutes ago
 Blinken to Meet With President Xi During China Vis ..

Blinken to Meet With President Xi During China Visit - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.