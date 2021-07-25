Students, teachers of religious seminaries to plant trees in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Students and teachers of religious seminaries will plant trees with an objective to promote neat and clean environment in south Punjab.

Caretaker Dawat-e-Islami Alipur Dr Jamshaid Akhtar talking to APP said that Dawat-e-Islami, a religious organization, would mark August 1 as "Tree Plantation Day" in south Punjab.

The tree plantation campaign will be done in line with Faizan Global Relief Fund FGRF, a welfare department of Dawat-e-Islami. Dr Jamshaid, however, planted a tree and inaugurated the drive.

He informed that students and teachers of all religious seminaries would take part actively in national cause. Planting a tree is part of continuous charity, he remarked. The dear homeland would be made neat, clean and pollution free by planting maximum trees.

He urged students, teachers and other citizens to take special care of plants so that these could be nurtured to complete tree.