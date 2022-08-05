SU faculty pays tributes to retired professor

UrduPoint.com

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The faculty of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam paid rich tributes to retired professor Dr Qamaruddin Chachar at a farewell ceremony on Friday.

The faculty also welcomed Prof. Dr Inayatullah Rajpar on his appointment as Dean, Faculty of Crop Protection of the varsity.

The Vice Chancellor SAU Dr. Fathe Marri who was the chief guest on the occasion said no professor or teacher ever retires in the civilized world, but ideal nations always take the guidance of their senior professors to devise new ways of development.

He said that Sindh Agriculture University was fortunate that there were a large number of qualified teachers with Ph.D. degrees.

He said that the future admissions of the university's undergraduate degree programme would be with or before other universities, making agriculture education the first choice of students.

He said, "Our effort is to establish a research station on the university's research farms and build a hostel for experts and researchers on the experimental farm".

Dr Marri said more degree programmes were introduced, which would increase student interest and numbers.

The university had the best infrastructure so instead of closing the university at half past three, new courses and degree programs would be started in the evening, which would make the academic and research activities in the institute more dynamic, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, retired Dean and Professor Dr Qamaruddin Chachar said that Sindh Agriculture University was imparting modern agricultural and scientific higher education to the youth of the country and the institution was changing the lifestyle of the people and also playing its role in the development of the country.

Newly appointed Dean Dr Inayatullah Rajpar said, "We should follow in the footsteps of our seniors and serve this faculty and institution by playing due role in the expansion of agricultural science".

Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr Jan Muhammad Marri, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Dr Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dean Crop Protection Faculty Dr Manzoor Ali Abro, Principal of ZA Bhutto Agricultural College Dokri Dr Allah Wadhayo Gandahi, Director Institute of food Sciences and Technology Dr Aijaz Soomro, Advisor to the Vice-Chancellor Dr Syed Ziaul Hassan Shah as well as large number of teachers and staff were also present on the occasion.

