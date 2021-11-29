SU reviews facilities in girls hostels

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :University of Sindh Jamshoro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Monday presided over a meeting at the provost office of Marvi Girls Hostel in a bid to review the facilities being provided to the female students living at girls' dormitories.

The meeting decided to provide sports facilities to the female students inside the hostels' premises and in Fatima Jinnah Girls Gymnasium in order to keep them healthy.

It also decided to conduct awareness lecture programmes inviting the female professors of the Department of Psychology every week to make them stress-free and unperturbed.

During the meeting, various female faculty members were given key responsibilities to keep in touch with the female students and redress their grievances in the twinkle of an eye.

The meeting was aimed at reviewing the facilities of female students residing in the hostel and assigning duties to various female professors for timely solution of problems concerning them.

The meeting decided that the newly posted Deputy Director Student Affairs (Girls) Dr. Najma Nawaz Channa will bring the problems relating to the students regarding the examination results and attendance to the Controller of Examinations Muhammad Mashooque Siddiqui who would be bound to resolve the same on priority basis.

Similarly, the wardens deputed at various blocks of the hostels will immediately solve the problems on the complaint received to them by the concerned girls about the dormitories.

The Vice-Chancellor directed the Provost Girls Hostel to conduct half an hour lecture inside the hostel every week, for which the Chairperson of the Department of Psychology Dr. Irfana Shah or any other female teacher would be called for raising awareness among the students.

"Let's make it sure that the girls may reside comfortably in the hostels instead of being stressed", he said and added that maximum sports facilities should be provided to the hostlers so that their minds might remain fresh and active and they might not get any kind of anxiety and mental disturbance.

He said that the Director Institute of Physical education Dr. Soniha Aslam and the Director Sports (Girls) Mukhtiar Bhatti would play a role in bringing them towards sports and looking after sports affairs.

He said that the Director Bureau of STAGS Dr. Ghazala Panhwar should prepare and guide the hostel students for various educational programmes so that they might get an opportunity to showcase their talents.

The Director Anti-Harassment Cell Prof. Dr. Naseem Aslam Channa briefed about the harassment laws at the workplace and informed about the performance of his cell.

The meeting was informed that CCTV cameras had been installed around the Marvi hostels with strict monitoring of the premises. The Vice Chancellor issued instructions regarding installation of biometric machines so as to keep the record of the relatives of the female students who come to visit them from time to time.

The meeting also decided that no compromise should be made on a complaint if received from any student regarding harassment and the responsible persons should be warned immediately and started the process of investigation.

The Vice-Chancellor Dr. Kalhoro directed that a review meeting should be held inside the hostels every month. He said that sports activities should also be started in Madar-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah Girls Gymnasium and full protection should be provided to the female students as usual during transportation.

He said that sports like volleyball and basketball should also be started inside the hostels, for which separate sporting equipment would be provided to the students of different blocks.

He said that hostler students will be taken care of as they were the responsibility of the university. He said if any student lodged a complaint, her problem might be solved forthwith by keeping her name in top secret.

He said that the security guards deputed at the gates of the hostels should not have any discussion with the female students and in case of their late arrival, the wardens should come forward and talk to the girls and persuade them to return to the hostels on time.