SU students to get NEST scholarships

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The University of Sindh Jamshoro has achieved another milestone as it has been included among those 15 universities of the country which are receiving National Endowment Scholarship for Talented Students scholarship (NEST Scholarship).

According to university spokesman, 40 students of the Institute of Arts and Design (IAD) received a total amount of Rs. 937,000 for the first time under the NEST scholarship. The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Mughammad Burfat distributed the cheques among the meritorious students of IAD.

Under the NEST Scholarship, five students Kanwal, Shahzeb Nasir, Ali Murtaza, Nazish and Sonhan received cheques of Rs. 11,500 each. Similarly, Mamona Naghma, Saleha Soroosh and Mahmood received cheques of worth Rs 14,500 each while Sarang Khan got a cheque of Rs 49,000. Besides, Atiya Fatima, Hina, Nimra and Tehzeeb Zahra also received the cheques of worth Rs 14,500 each, while Muhammad Fahim, Sagar Kumar, Zainul Abidin and Sobia Kulsoom received a cheque of Rs 16,500 each. The VC gave away the cheques of Rs 20,000 (each) to Abdia Jan, Isra, Majida, Mansoor , Faizan, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aqsa, Hadiqa, Asra Ali, Aqsa Ali, Muqaddas Imran, Raheel Raj, Sanam Sardar, Shahnawaz, Tabassum Naz, Ghazanfar Abbas and Urooj Jamal.

Similarly, Komal, Shaukat Ali, Shagufta, Miskan Siddique and Sana Larib received separate cheques of worth Rs. 54,500 each whereas Sindhia received the cheque of Rs. 51,000.

Addressing the participants, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Barfat congratulated the talented students who received the NEST Scholarship and said that out of 272 universities in the country, the University of Sindh was the only institution of higher learning which had been awarded NEST Scholarship for its meritorious students, which he said was a matter of pride. He said that the NEST Scholarship is being given only to the meritorious and hard-working students and the hostlers had been granted more money in comparison with day scholars so that they might pay their dormitory fees and meet mess expenses. He said that Sindh University's study expenditures were much cheaper and economical in comparison to other universities and this institution of higher learning was a blessing for the youth living in different cities of Sindh, he added.