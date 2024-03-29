Open Menu

Sub-cabinet Committee Reviews Law, Order In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 08:05 PM

Sub-cabinet committee reviews law, order in Punjab

On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the second meeting of the Sub-Cabinet Committee on Law and Orders was held in the Home Department under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the second meeting of the Sub-Cabinet Committee on Law and Orders was held in the Home Department under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique.

Provincial Minister for Industry Shafay Hussain, Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan, Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja ul Rehman and Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah participated as committee members. In the meeting, Home Secretary Noor Ul Amin Mengal, Special Secretary Fazal ur Rehman, Additional Secretary Internal Security, Additional IG CTD Waseem Ahmed Khan, DG PP&PS Muhammad Shahid Iqbal and other officers attended. In the meeting, Home Secretary Nurul Amin Mengal also gave a briefing on law and order.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that security has been beefed up throughout the province after the brutal attack on Chinese nationals in Bisham.

In the meeting, cases of 53 prisoners were taken into consideration. Since June 20, 2022, 39 prisoners have been released on parole. An indiscriminate action being taken against kite-making factories. Strict action is being taken against drug dealers across the province. "It is the Primary responsibility of the state to provide a peaceful atmosphere to the people of the province. All stakeholders have to play their role to make Punjab a cradle of peace. Extraordinary security arrangements will be made on Youm e Ali, Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr. A strategy should be made to repatriate illegally residing foreign nationals across the province. During Ramazan, fool-proof security arrangements are being made during Friday prayers and Taraweeh," the meeting was informed.

Related Topics

Attack Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Law And Order China Agriculture Nurul Amin June All Industry

Recent Stories

Notification of confirmed police officers issued

Notification of confirmed police officers issued

4 minutes ago
 Open courts part of struggle against corruption: ..

Open courts part of struggle against corruption: ACE DG

4 minutes ago
 Resolving citizens’ complaints top priority of F ..

Resolving citizens’ complaints top priority of Federal Ombudsman: IO

4 minutes ago
 Government, lender banks conclude PIA’s commerci ..

Government, lender banks conclude PIA’s commercial debt negotiations

7 minutes ago
 Man gets 14 years imprisonment in drugs case

Man gets 14 years imprisonment in drugs case

7 minutes ago
 Punjab police accelerate crackdown on drug peddler ..

Punjab police accelerate crackdown on drug peddlers

7 minutes ago
DC reviews meeting, takes action against token tax ..

DC reviews meeting, takes action against token tax violations, traffic rules

7 minutes ago
 44 arrested for kite flying in 24 hours

44 arrested for kite flying in 24 hours

21 minutes ago
 Boao forum for Asia 2024 concludes on successful n ..

Boao forum for Asia 2024 concludes on successful note

21 minutes ago
 Turkey's Erdogan to hold White House talks with Bi ..

Turkey's Erdogan to hold White House talks with Biden in May

21 minutes ago
 Rana Mashhood appointed chairman PM's Youth Progra ..

Rana Mashhood appointed chairman PM's Youth Programme

21 minutes ago
 IGP inspects under-construction safe city building ..

IGP inspects under-construction safe city building, Liaquat Bagh Service Center

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan