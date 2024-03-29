Sub-cabinet Committee Reviews Law, Order In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2024 | 08:05 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the second meeting of the Sub-Cabinet Committee on Law and Orders was held in the Home Department under the chairmanship of Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique.
Provincial Minister for Industry Shafay Hussain, Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan, Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja ul Rehman and Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah participated as committee members. In the meeting, Home Secretary Noor Ul Amin Mengal, Special Secretary Fazal ur Rehman, Additional Secretary Internal Security, Additional IG CTD Waseem Ahmed Khan, DG PP&PS Muhammad Shahid Iqbal and other officers attended. In the meeting, Home Secretary Nurul Amin Mengal also gave a briefing on law and order.
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said that security has been beefed up throughout the province after the brutal attack on Chinese nationals in Bisham.
In the meeting, cases of 53 prisoners were taken into consideration. Since June 20, 2022, 39 prisoners have been released on parole. An indiscriminate action being taken against kite-making factories. Strict action is being taken against drug dealers across the province. "It is the Primary responsibility of the state to provide a peaceful atmosphere to the people of the province. All stakeholders have to play their role to make Punjab a cradle of peace. Extraordinary security arrangements will be made on Youm e Ali, Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr. A strategy should be made to repatriate illegally residing foreign nationals across the province. During Ramazan, fool-proof security arrangements are being made during Friday prayers and Taraweeh," the meeting was informed.
