Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 09:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The Belt and Road news Network (BRNN) under China's People’s Daily has launched a global call for foreign media including Pakistan to apply for submissions for the second Silk Road Global News Awards (SRGNA).
The government of Pakistan, in a statement on Tuesday, invited media persons in the country to participate by submitting their work on Belt on Road Initiative (BRI) through BRNN official website (www.brnn.com).
It urged the applicants to register on the BRNN official website (www.brnn.com) and submit information about their work.
The SRGNA, a major signature event of BRNN, aims to recognize outstanding journalism that promotes the Silk Road spirit of peace, cooperation, openness, inclusiveness, mutual learning, and mutual benefit.
It encourages media outlets from countries and regions participating in the Belt and Initiatives (BRI) to learn from each other and work together to share stories of the BRI.
The second SRGNA features four award categories: Best Reporting, Best Photography, Best Video and Best Innovation. Each category will have one grand prize winner, four nominess and 10 finalists.
Submissions should be produced by foreign entities. Works co-produced by Chinese and foreign entities for Chinese productions released on foreign platforms are also eligible for consideration.
The evaluation process involves a preliminary review by an academic committee and final review by the SRGNHA judging committee.
The updates will be posted on the BRNN website.
