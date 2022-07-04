UrduPoint.com

'Subsidised Flour Available In City'

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

'Subsidised flour available in city'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha has said supply of subsidised flour has been ensured at around 1,100 sale points in the provincial capital.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said a total of 168,634 flour bags, out of which 61,156 of 10-kg and 100,473 of 20-kg, had been provided to various sale points.

He added the price of a 10-kg bag of flour was fixed at Rs 490 and a 20-kg flour bag at Rs 980 by the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner said district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of flour so that people could benefit from the government subsidy.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf visited Union Council (UC)-99 tomonitor anti-dengue measures.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Sale Price From Government Flour

Recent Stories

Third "Awami Theatre Festival" at Arts Council of ..

Third "Awami Theatre Festival" at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is in full sw ..

8 minutes ago
 Somerset further Pakistan links with Imam-ul-Haq s ..

Somerset further Pakistan links with Imam-ul-Haq signing

16 minutes ago
 Punjab CM announces free electricity for household ..

Punjab CM announces free electricity for households using 100 units per month

35 minutes ago
 SC asked to take notice of tapping Imran Khan's ho ..

SC asked to take notice of tapping Imran Khan's home landline phone

1 hour ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) set to incre ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) set to increase flights to Skardu

1 hour ago
 Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Bo ..

Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Board

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.