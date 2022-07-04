'Subsidised flour available in city'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umar Sher Chattha has said supply of subsidised flour has been ensured at around 1,100 sale points in the provincial capital.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said a total of 168,634 flour bags, out of which 61,156 of 10-kg and 100,473 of 20-kg, had been provided to various sale points.

He added the price of a 10-kg bag of flour was fixed at Rs 490 and a 20-kg flour bag at Rs 980 by the Punjab government.

The deputy commissioner said district officers, assistant commissioners and price control magistrates had been directed to monitor supply and availability of flour so that people could benefit from the government subsidy.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Sonia Sadaf visited Union Council (UC)-99 tomonitor anti-dengue measures.