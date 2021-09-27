UrduPoint.com

Sugar Price Re-fixed

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration has re-fixed the price of sugar Rs 89.75 per kilogramme here on Monday.

According to a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad , now all shopkeepers will sell sugar at new government rates.

He further directed that price lists should be displayed at prominent places at all shops otherwise legal action will be taken against the shopkeepers involved in overcharging.

