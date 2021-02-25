UrduPoint.com
SUIT To Award Six Special Scholarships To Students, Teachers

Thu 25th February 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ):Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology (SUIT) Ras Al Khaimah Campus would confer six special scholarships annually to the students and teachers of Pakistani schools in Dubai and Norther Emirates.

Consul General of Pakistan Ahmed Amjad Ali signed a MoU with Sarhad University of Science & Information Technology (SUIT) Ras Al Khaimah Campus at the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai on Thursday, said a press release.

The scholarship would cover 100 percent tuition fees in Education, Arts, Computer Science, Information Technology and Business and Management Sciences, for the students and teachers. The students, who scored more than 80 percent marks in FA/FSC would also get 50 percent discount on offered programmes.

SUIT would also offer assistance in conducting workshops, CPD sessions, seminars and Webinars for Pakistani and International schools teachers and students in UAE.

Both the parties agreed to support each other in all dimensions to promote sports, educational and cultural activities in best interest of Pakistan as well as UAE communities.

Making higher education accessible and affordable to Pakistani students in (UAE) United Arab Emirates is among top priorities of this Consulate. The Consulate is constantly endeavouring to reach agreements with Higher Education Institutes in UAE to provide scholarships to student.

