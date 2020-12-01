The deputy attorney general on Tuesday informed the court that finance division had sent a summary to cabinet division for establishment of Zarai Tarqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL)'s board directors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ):The deputy attorney general on Tuesday informed the court that finance division had sent a summary to cabinet division for establishment of Zarai Tarqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL)'s board directors.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing a case filed by the officers of ZTBL against their demotions.

During the course of proceeding, the deputy attorney general informed the court that a summary had been sent to cabinet division for approval for constitution of board in light of this court's judgment. After this, the court adjourned hearing into the matter.

It may be mentioned here that earlier the IHC had ordered the government to form the ZTBL board within one month otherwise the court would summon secretary finance in person.