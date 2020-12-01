UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Summary Sent For ZTBL's Board: IHC Told

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 11:25 PM

Summary sent for ZTBL's board: IHC told

The deputy attorney general on Tuesday informed the court that finance division had sent a summary to cabinet division for establishment of Zarai Tarqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL)'s board directors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ):The deputy attorney general on Tuesday informed the court that finance division had sent a summary to cabinet division for establishment of Zarai Tarqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL)'s board directors.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing a case filed by the officers of ZTBL against their demotions.

During the course of proceeding, the deputy attorney general informed the court that a summary had been sent to cabinet division for approval for constitution of board in light of this court's judgment. After this, the court adjourned hearing into the matter.

It may be mentioned here that earlier the IHC had ordered the government to form the ZTBL board within one month otherwise the court would summon secretary finance in person.

Related Topics

Hearing Bank May Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited Islamabad High Court Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

MERC provides first aids to1195 injured in Nov

19 minutes ago

Liga president Tebas hopes for fans' return in Jan ..

19 minutes ago

Queen Elizabeth to miss family Christmas over viru ..

19 minutes ago

Newcastle game with Villa postponed due to Covid o ..

19 minutes ago

EU plans vaccines as regulator sets approval deadl ..

33 minutes ago

PIMS employees stage protest in favour of demands

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.