Sunbeams to organize 'Green Walk 2021' on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Sunbeams in collaboration with other non-government organizations and civil society is organizing 'Green Walk 2021' on Saturday on promote the the government's initiative of `Clean Green Pakistan`.

The one kilometer nature walk will start at 2 pm from Eidgah at Shah Allah Ditta and culminated at the Buddha Caves site.

The event will be organized amid strict observance of COVID-19 standard operating procedures. As every participant will have to maintain social distance, wear proper mask and strictly adhere to the SOPs.

Besides the `Green Walk`, Sunbeams has also planned other events, including tree plantations, a clean-up campaign in collaboration with the Capital Development Authority, a nature walk and other activities.