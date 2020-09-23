UrduPoint.com
SUP Announces 3-days Mourning Over Demise Of Maula Bux Leghari

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:06 PM

Sindh United Party (SUP) has announced 3-days mourning over the demise of senior leader and Member CEC Mir Maula Bux Leghari

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh United Party (SUP) has announced 3-days mourning over the demise of senior leader and Member CEC Mir Maula Bux Leghari.

In a condolence message on Wednesday President SUP Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah, Syed Zain Shah, Dr Mushtaq Shaikh, Roshan Ali Buriro, Jagdesh Aahuja and others expressing their grief and sorrow said that Maula Bux Lghari was a brave and hard working leader of Sindh.

Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah said that Maula Bux Leghari was a source of inspiration for the party workers and despite deteriorating health conditions, he remained in contact with them.

He said that Maula Bux leghari rendered matchless services for the party which would be remembered for long time.

