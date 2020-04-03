UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supervised Exercise Programme Helps Improving Heart Function In Type 2 Diabetes Patients

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:04 PM

Supervised exercise programme helps improving heart function in type 2 diabetes patients

A low-energy diet may not help, but the function of the heart can be significantly improved in patients with type 2 diabetes through exercises, researchers in Leicester has now suggested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :A low-energy diet may not help, but the function of the heart can be significantly improved in patients with type 2 diabetes through exercises, researchers in Leicester has now suggested.

The study was funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) and conducted at the NIHR Leicester Biomedical Research Centre (BRC) - a partnership between Leicester's Hospitals, the University of Leicester and Loughborough University.

"Heart failure is one of the most common complications in people with type 2 diabetes, and younger adults with type 2 diabetes already have changes in their heart structure and function that pose a risk of developing heart failure," said Dr Gaurav Gulsin, a BHF Clinical Research Fellow at the University of Leicester, a trainee heart doctor, and a lead author of the study "We wanted to confirm the abnormalities in the structure and function of the heart in this patient population using the latest scanning techniques, and explore whether it is possible to reverse these through exercise and/or weight loss," Gulsin added.

For the research, three groups were made out of Eighty-seven patients between 18 and 65 years of age with type 2 diabetes. Participants underwent echocardiography and a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan to confirm early heart dysfunction, and exercise tests to measure cardiovascular fitness.

They were then randomised into one of three groups: routine care, supervised aerobic exercise training, or a low-energy meal replacement programme.

The study found that patients who followed the supervised exercise programme had significantly improved heart function compared with the control group, and had also increased their exercise capacity. Whilst the low energy diet did not improve heart function, it did have favourable effects on the structure of the heart, vascular function and led to the reversal of diabetes in 83 per cent of this arm of the study population.

"Through this research, we have shown that lifestyle interventions in the form of regular exercise training may be important in limiting and even reversing the damage to heart structure and function seen in younger adults with type 2 diabetes," said Gerry McCann, NIHR Research Professor and Professor of Cardiac Imaging at the University of Leicester and a consultant cardiologist at Leicester's Hospitals, was senior author on the studyMcCann also mentioned that losing weight has benefited in improving heart structure but does not appear to improve heart function.

Related Topics

Doctor Leicester Lead May Weight Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Dubai hotels shine a glowing heart from their wind ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Airports accommodates stranded airline passe ..

51 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism extend ..

51 minutes ago

Kiev Expects to Draw $5Bln From IMF Into Budget in ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 Can Resurge If Countries Lift Restriction ..

1 minute ago

LTA give 20m rescue package to grassroots tennis

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.