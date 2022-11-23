UrduPoint.com

Supply Of Subsidized Flour Continues In Flood-hit Naseerabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Supply of subsidized flour continues in flood-hit Naseerabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :On the directives of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo, the supply of flour at subsidized rates continues to the flood-hit people of Naseerabad.

In this connection, different sale points have been established in the city where a 20 kg bag of flour is being sold at 1471 rupees.

Tehsildar Dera Murad Jamali Mir Kamran Raisani Assistant Director food Nasirabad Shakir Ishaq inaugurated the supply of subsidized flour.

They said the provincial government has established flour points to ensure subsidized flour aimed at providing relief to the people.

"The first and topmost priority of the government is to provide quality flour to the poor people at a lower price than the open market under subsidy, under which the supply of cheap flour continues in Nasirabad without discrimination," they maintained.

