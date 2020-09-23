UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Accepts Case Regarding FATA's Inclusion In KPK Through 25th Amendment

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 11:32 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the case regarding Federally Administered Tribal Area's (FATA) inclusion in the Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK) through 25th amendment.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case and issued notices to the federation, Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General KPK and other respondents.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Bandial addressing the petitioner said that he wanted the court to turn the clock back.

The counsel for the petitioner said that FATA was unconstitutionally integrated with the KPK.

He said that Article 247-6 of the Constitution was violated.

He said that the law required consultation with the 'Jirga' before making any changes in the tribal areas.

The then parliament integrated FATA into the KPK without consulting the 'Jirga', he added.

The court after hearing initial arguments accepted the case, issued notices and adjourned hearing till date in office.

