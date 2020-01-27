Supreme Court adjourns PB-48 election matter till February 11

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a petition about Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-48 elections, till February 11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a petition about Balochistan Assembly constituency PB-48 elections, till February 11.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) had also used fingerprints during 2018 general election. There was a difference between the 1967 and today's elections, he added.

He said that it was not fair to say that the 1967 and today's elections should be scaled up on a same scale. He said that all should know the power of the Election Tribunal in all cases.

He asked: Can the Election Tribunal refuse a second-party request when rigging proved in the election.

Advocate Riaz Ahmed said that this petition was not acceptable for hearing as the opponent did not cite objections in his reply.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked what if the other party did not make the request? Advocate Riaz Ahmed responded that then the court has to make a judgment under Article 148 in 120 days.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked the counsel whether he had submitted the Names and statements of witnesses or election staff.

Riaz Ahmed said that there were some terrorists in this area and he would not name them as they would shoot him.

He said that it was on record that the hired polling staff, rigged the election on alleged directions by Akbar Asakani.

The court observed that the petition was filed under Section 144 of the Election Act. The court also remarked that the 1967 law was cited by lawyers but the law has now been amended.

The court sought assistance from all the applicant's lawyers.

The court asked whether the Election Tribunal had power to reject the second party's application without hearing.

The court observed that the Election Tribunal was unable to answer these questions in its decision.

The court also observed that Election tribunal announced its decision on merit but reasons for the decision were not stated.