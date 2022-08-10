Supreme Court adjourns petition against new delimitation of constituencies

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) petition against new delimitation of constituencies in the country till date in office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI's) petition against new delimitation of Constituencies in the country till date in office.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail heard the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf through General Secretary regarding conducting Elections on the basis of delimitation dated 03.05.2018 made on the Basis Census 2017.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan addressing PTI counsel Faisal Chaudhry said that his client had submitted petition to stop the delimitation of constituencies but new delimitation had been done.

The counsel said that the Election Commission had also issued the final notification on August 3.

Justice Ijaz asked the counsel whether he would submit a new application or amend this one.

Advocate Faisal Ch said that new delimitation of constituencies were not according to the constitution and law. A notification contrary to the constitution had no meaning, he added.

He said that he would challenge new delimitation of constituencies and notifications issued in this regard.

He pleaded the court to allow time to file fresh application or amendment to challenge delimitation.

Subsequently, the court accepted his request and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.