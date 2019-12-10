Supreme Court also acquitted NICL former chairman, co-accused

(@imziishan)

Supreme Court (SC) Tuesday dismissed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeals in National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) corruption case and acquitted its former Chairman Ayaz Niazi and others in the case

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik heard the NICL corruption case.

Former chief justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry took the suo moto notice on the alleged corruption in NICL.

First, the inquiry was assigned to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and later, it was transferred to the NAB.

In the case, former NICL chairman Ayaz Niazi was named central while Hur Gardezi, Amin Qasim Dada, Amir Hussain and Mohammad Zahoor were named co-accused.

Lahore High Court (LHC) upheld the trial court's decision on the acquittal of the accused.

During today's course of proceedings, the apex court observed that NAB's evidence was not enough to prove the crime against the accused so it dismissed NAB's appeal against the LHC's verdict.