Supreme Court Directs NAB To Investigate Thar Coal Corruption Case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to investigate the corruption charges in the Thar coal project.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the case.

The court also ordered the Chairman NAB to review the report of the auditor general of Pakistan regarding the corruption in the project and submit his initial report within three months.

The bench remarked that the report of Auditor General showed that the funds of Thar coal project were not invested in a transparent manner, RO plants were not set up as per the requirement. Solar generation plants were also not established for water filtration plants in the area.

He observed that the people from Thar were deprived of basic facilities and did not have clean water for drinking.

"Strict actions should be taken against all those involved in embezzling the government funds," he remarked.

He ruled that the situation of Thatta, Manora and Sajawl was even worse than it. All money went from one account to another; that is why, no one showed interest. According to the Auditor General's report, the funds of development projects were not used in a transparent way, he said and added that irregularities and wrong use of development funds were seen clearly.

The NAB chairman should check the report and inform whether the matter pertains to corruption and illegal use of authority or not? he ordered.

He said that the Sindh government failed to take any action in line with the report of the attorney general of Pakistan.

The court ordered NAB to investigate the matter and adjourned hearing of the case.

