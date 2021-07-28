Supreme Court dismisses appeal seeking service restoration

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed review appeal for restoration of service of a postman Shah Jahan who was terminated over corruption charge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed review appeal for restoration of service of a postman Shah Jahan who was terminated over corruption charge.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case and maintained the Service Tribunal verdict.

The Balochistan Service Tribunal had ordered forced retirement of postman Shah Jahan over corruption charges.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Mazahar said that according to the department the accused was fired over corruption charges.

The Chief Justice said that returning the money to the department by the accused was tantamount to pleading guilty.

The counsel for the petitioner said that there was a sudden emergency with his client's mother. He said that his client spent government money on his mother's emergency medical treatment but later returned the amount.

Justice Mazahar said that the accused did not present any document regarding his mother's medical treatment before the inquiry committee.

The court after hearing arguments rejected the review appeal of Shah Jahan, an employee of Balochistan Post Department.