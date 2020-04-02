(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the service restoration plea of an employee Aqeel Hussain working in the Anti-corruption department on contract.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the court rejected the petition to reinstate the applicant.

The bench observed that the applicant was recruited on contract. The court observed that the Anti-Corruption Department dismissed the applicant in accordance with section 18 of the Service Contract.

The court also stated that according to the agreement, the department had authority to dismiss the employee at any time without telling any reason.

The counsel for the petitioner said that his client was targeted. He said that his client petitioned in the court regarding political intervention.

He alleged that the DG anti-corruption was appointed on political basis and terminate his client on political influence.

He said that his client was charged with misconduct.

He said that his client was fired over absence of twenty days. The counsel said that his client was fired without any trial or show cause notice.

He said that his client worked for seven years and now he was 41 years old and could not apply for job anywhere else.

He pleaded the court to grant the opportunity of a fair trial.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked the counsel that his client was not charged for the misconduct.

He said that the employee was working on contract and could be fired at any time.

He said that the employee signed the contract where it was where it was stated that the employee could be fired at any time without assigning a reason and the employee was fired under section 18 of the same agreement.

He asked the counsel that the court could not restore the employment of his client.

He asked the counsel if his client believed that he had been wronged, go to the civil court and make a case of liability.

The court after hearing arguments dismissed the service restoration plea of the petitioner.