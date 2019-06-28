Supreme Court dismisses review appeal against acquittal of murder accused

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a review appeal against acquittal of murder accused Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a review appeal against acquittal of murder accused Ahmed.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the review appeal filed by deceased Tariq Mahmood's brother Safdar.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice asked the petitioner did he know why the apex court had dismissed his appeal. Did you read the court verdict?, he asked the petitioner.

Petitioner Safdar Siddique said that Ahmed killed his brother.

The Chief Justice respondent that Ahmed would had killed Tariq Mahmood but the question was that how Ahmed acquitted.

He remarked that accused acquitted over false testimony.

He remarked that courts are blamed over acquittal of accused due recording of fake testimony. Do not seek justice if you have no courage to speak truth, he added.

He asked the petitioner that he had recorded false testimony in the murder of his brother.

He asked the petitioner that he was not present at the place where his brother was murdered.

He asked court proceedings should not be initiated against him over recording of false testimony.

He remarked that five fake witnesses were already facing court trial over recording of false testimony. No justice can be done without truth, he added.

He remarked that the witness speak for God and God's order is to record true witness against your parents, brothers and other family members. Action has started against false witnesses, he added.

He remarked that he was trying to revert the truth to the judiciary.

It is to mention that trial court awarded death sentence to Ahmed over murder of Tariq Mahmood in 2014. The high court also maintained the trial court verdict.

The Supreme Court had acquitted the accused. The deceased brother Safdar Siddique filed review appeal against the Supreme Court verdict.