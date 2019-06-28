UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Dismisses Review Appeal Against Acquittal Of Murder Accused

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 11:09 PM

Supreme Court dismisses review appeal against acquittal of murder accused

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a review appeal against acquittal of murder accused Ahmed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a review appeal against acquittal of murder accused Ahmed.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the review appeal filed by deceased Tariq Mahmood's brother Safdar.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice asked the petitioner did he know why the apex court had dismissed his appeal. Did you read the court verdict?, he asked the petitioner.

Petitioner Safdar Siddique said that Ahmed killed his brother.

The Chief Justice respondent that Ahmed would had killed Tariq Mahmood but the question was that how Ahmed acquitted.

He remarked that accused acquitted over false testimony.

He remarked that courts are blamed over acquittal of accused due recording of fake testimony. Do not seek justice if you have no courage to speak truth, he added.

He asked the petitioner that he had recorded false testimony in the murder of his brother.

He asked the petitioner that he was not present at the place where his brother was murdered.

He asked court proceedings should not be initiated against him over recording of false testimony.

He remarked that five fake witnesses were already facing court trial over recording of false testimony. No justice can be done without truth, he added.

He remarked that the witness speak for God and God's order is to record true witness against your parents, brothers and other family members. Action has started against false witnesses, he added.

He remarked that he was trying to revert the truth to the judiciary.

It is to mention that trial court awarded death sentence to Ahmed over murder of Tariq Mahmood in 2014. The high court also maintained the trial court verdict.

The Supreme Court had acquitted the accused. The deceased brother Safdar Siddique filed review appeal against the Supreme Court verdict.

Related Topics

Murder Chief Justice Supreme Court God Afridi Family Court

Recent Stories

England's Buttler says World Cup pressure is a 'pr ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan High Commission to conduct two-day NADRA ..

2 minutes ago

Al-Quds delegation visits Pakistan monument

2 minutes ago

Fire broke out in market on chakri road Rawalpindi ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief, Xi Discuss Situation on Korean Peninsula ..

7 minutes ago

Johnson Says UK Should Work With US, Brussels on C ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.