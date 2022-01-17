UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Registrar Returns Petition Challenging 3-year Fix Appointment Of Judges In GB

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2022 | 10:02 PM

Supreme Court Registrar returns petition challenging 3-year fix appointment of judges in GB

The Registrar of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday returned the petition challenging the three-year fixed appointment of the appellate court judges in Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The Registrar of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday returned the petition challenging the three-year fixed appointment of the appellate court judges in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Registrar office objected that such matters could not be allowed to be directly filed before the Supreme Court.

It noted that petitioner Hussain Shahid did not approach the relevant forum for redressal of his grievance.

It noted that the contents of the application were not satisfactory for the initiation of a suo moto notice.

The petition did not address a matter of public interest, it added.

Petitioner Hussain Shahid had applied for fixing the retirement age of Supreme Court Appellate Court Judges to 65 years instead of fixed three years.

