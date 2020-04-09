Supreme Court rejects petition seeking appointment as junior clerk instead of peon

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the petition filed by Adnan Ahmed seeking appointment as junior clerk instead of Naib Qasid (peon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the petition filed by Adnan Ahmed seeking appointment as junior clerk instead of Naib Qasid (peon).

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the chief justice observed that it was a violation of merit that a son was recruited at the place of his father in case of the latter's death.

The counsel for Adnan pleaded that his client was appointed as a peon despite being intermediate while a matriculate was recruited as a junior clerk.

The two got jobs in the government departments after the death of their fathers.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan asked about the minimum education required for a junior clerk.

The counsel replied that minimum education for a junior clerk was matriculate. Since Adnan had higher education was higher, he should have been recruited as a junior clerk, he added.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said Adnan's father died in 2017 and that of other candidate, who was appointed on a higher position, earlier.

Th chief justice said Adnan accepted the job in place of his deceased father and he could not object over it.