UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Seeks NAB Response Over Bail Plea Filed By Modabara Scandal Accused

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:02 PM

Supreme Court seeks NAB response over bail plea filed by Modabara scandal accused

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit response over post-arrest bail petition filed by Modabara scandal accused Asif Ullah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit response over post-arrest bail petition filed by Modabara scandal accused Asif Ullah.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case.

Accused Asifullah arrested in Madaraba scandal had approached the Supreme Court against the decision of the High Court.

The court, after accepting the appeal of the accused, issued notice to the NAB and adjourned proceedings till date in office.

Related Topics

Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Scandal Sajjad Ali Court

Recent Stories

South Korean Regulator Authorizes Janssen COVID-19 ..

3 minutes ago

WAM and Israel’s TPS sign cooperation agreement

21 minutes ago

SECP enables Startups to offer Employee Stock Opti ..

3 minutes ago

Dry weather likely in most parts: PMD

3 minutes ago

Annual Sargodha Literary Festival begins

3 minutes ago

Putin Promises to Resolve Issue of Necessary Deliv ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.