Supreme Court seeks NAB response over bail plea filed by Modabara scandal accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit response over post-arrest bail petition filed by Modabara scandal accused Asif Ullah.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case.

Accused Asifullah arrested in Madaraba scandal had approached the Supreme Court against the decision of the High Court.

The court, after accepting the appeal of the accused, issued notice to the NAB and adjourned proceedings till date in office.