Supreme Court Voids Service Tribunal's Decision In Ex-Railway Inspector's Pension Case

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 10:49 PM

Supreme Court voids Service Tribunal's decision in ex-Railway inspector's pension case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the Service Tribunal's decision regarding pension of former Railway Inspector Shah Mohammad.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP said Shah Muhammad was appointed in the scale 16 and later demoted to scale 11 as a result of inquiry into train accident. Due to his incompetency, eight precious lives were lost, besides loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer, he added.

He asked the Pakistan Railways' lawyer as to why a person, who was accused in a train accident case, was reappointed. He also questioned about any action taken against the high ranking officers vis-a-vis train accidents.

Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin also asked as to why action was not taken against officers in the inquiry report.

The Railways' lawyer argued that Shah Mohammad was retired in 2005 and took pension until 2006.

The court after hearing arguments voided the Service Tribunal's decision regarding pension of Shah Mohammad.

The railway department after its inquiry report had demoted Shah Mohammad from grade 16 to grade 11. The trial court in Sibbi had awarded 14 years imprisonment and imposed Rs 100,000 fine to three persons, including Shah Mohammad while the Balochistan High Court reduced the sentence to five years.

Shah Mohammad's appeal against the BHC verdict was rejected in the Supreme Court Quetta Registry.

The Quetta Express had faced unfortunate accident in 2002.

