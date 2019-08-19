UrduPoint.com
Supreme Judicial Council Dismisses Reference Against Justice Isa Over Writing Letters To President

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:26 PM

The Supreme Judicial Council on Monday dismissed a reference of misconduct against Justice Qazi Faez Isa over writing letters to President Dr Arif Alvi regarding proceedings against him for allegedly not disclosing foreign properties in his wealth statement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Supreme Judicial Council on Monday dismissed a reference of misconduct against Justice Qazi Faez Isa over writing letters to President Dr Arif Alvi regarding proceedings against him for allegedly not disclosing foreign properties in his wealth statement.

A show-cause notice�was issued to the Supreme Court judge on July 18 for writing letters after a presidential reference was filed against him.

The SJC had asked Justice Isa to explain his conduct for writing letters to the president.

"The record shows that at the relevant time the respondent-Judge was also under some stress because of the medical condition of his father-in-law and the daughter, which stress might have aggravated his sense of harassment and might have contributed towards outrunning of his discretion," reads a written order issued by the SJC.

"In this view of the matter the alleged impropriety in the private letters written by the respondent-Judge to the President has not been found by us to be serious or grave enough to constitute misconduct sufficient for his removal from the exalted office of a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan," it added.

