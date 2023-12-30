Surge in women’s participation in Elections-2024 from south Punjab signals positive change

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The traditionally considered backward region of South Punjab is witnessing a remarkable shift in the political landscape, with an unprecedented surge in women's participation as 20 women are contesting open seats in the 2024 general election.

In a noteworthy development leading up to the general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024, the active participation of women is considered a commendable and historic milestone for the region. This marks the first time in South Punjab's electoral history that such a substantial number of women have actively engaged in the political process, demonstrating a desire to contribute meaningfully to public service. Their candidacy extends across both national and provincial assembly seats, reflecting a diverse and dynamic representation.

Out of the six National Assembly seats and twelve Provincial Assembly seats, women candidates have submitted their papers for five National Assembly seats and nine Provincial Assembly seats, further underscoring their commitment to shaping the future of the region.

Among the notable women contenders for National Assembly seats are Aneela Iftikhar, Makkaya Bibi (NA 148), Dr Robeena Akhtar (NA 149), Mehr Bano Qureshi (NA 150), and Naghma Mushtaq (NA 153).

Simultaneously, an inspiring array of women candidates, including Ayesha Siddiqa, Naeem un Nisa, Saira Ali, Qurban Fatima, Shazia Begum, Shumaila Ejaz Shah, Farzana Salman, Syed Zulihuma, Syed Qurat ul Ain, Madeeha Rehman, Sabeen Gul, Naghma Mushtaq, and Kalsoom Naaz, are vying for various Constituencies in the Punjab Assembly.

This significant uptick in women's participation not only breaks traditional barriers but also marks a positive step towards inclusivity and gender equality in the political sphere. The diverse backgrounds and expertise of these women candidates promise a more holistic representation that aligns with the varied needs and aspirations of South Punjab's populace, said political analyst Riaz Ahmed.

“As the region eagerly awaits the upcoming general elections, the emergence of these courageous women candidates serves as an inspiring narrative of change and progress, signalling a transformative era for South Punjab's political landscape. Their collective commitment to public service and representation reflects a hopeful shift towards a more inclusive and diverse governance paradigm, setting the stage for a brighter future in the region,” Riaz concludes.