Suri Asks MNAs Not To Sit In House For Failing To Submit Assets Details In ECP

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday asked the members of National Assembly to leave the house if they have not submitted details of their assets and liabilities in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said that if the members have submitted their assets details and liabilities, they will be permitted to sit in the house after the notification of ECP.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspended the membership of the Senate and national and provincial assemblies members for not submitting statements of their assets and liabilities.

