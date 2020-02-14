UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Survey To Be Repeated To Save Old Villages: Murtaza Baloch

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 07:10 PM

Survey to be repeated to save old villages: Murtaza Baloch

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that field surveys of historically important old villages situated here on the site of Malir Expressway will be conducted to protect and conserve these.

He said this while talking to various delegations during his visit to Samu Goth, UC Thana in his constituency here, said a statement on Friday.

Baloch said that the Sindh government believed in the welfare of the people and stands with them in every difficult time.

On the occasion, UC Chairman Bashir Baloch and Vadera Habib Baloch presented traditional Sindhi cap and "ajrak" to the Minister.

The minister met notables of Samu Goth (Village), while the residents of the area informed him about the problems of the villages.

He also directed the officials concerned to solve the issues of electricity, gas, graveyard land and school boundary walls of UC Thana along with Samu Goth.

Related Topics

Sindh Electricity Visit Malir SITE Gas Government

Recent Stories

Law makers vow to promote minorities’ rights

6 minutes ago

President Erdogan, PM Khan sign MoUs, address join ..

31 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is disappointment over use of non-pa ..

57 minutes ago

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

1 hour ago

Dist govt plans to assign city roads to investors ..

1 hour ago

Success of govt's economic policies evident from d ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.