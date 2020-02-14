Survey to be repeated to save old villages: Murtaza Baloch

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development, Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said that field surveys of historically important old villages situated here on the site of Malir Expressway will be conducted to protect and conserve these.

He said this while talking to various delegations during his visit to Samu Goth, UC Thana in his constituency here, said a statement on Friday.

Baloch said that the Sindh government believed in the welfare of the people and stands with them in every difficult time.

On the occasion, UC Chairman Bashir Baloch and Vadera Habib Baloch presented traditional Sindhi cap and "ajrak" to the Minister.

The minister met notables of Samu Goth (Village), while the residents of the area informed him about the problems of the villages.

He also directed the officials concerned to solve the issues of electricity, gas, graveyard land and school boundary walls of UC Thana along with Samu Goth.