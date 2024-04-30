SU's IPS Organizes Condolence Reference In Memory Late Professor Dr Mahjabeen Panhwar
Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Sindh University's Institute of Plant Sciences (IPS) on Tuesday organized a condolence reference in memory of the late Professor Dr Mahjabeen Panhwar here.
Chaired by the Director IPS Prof Dr Rabia Memon, all the faculty members and a large number of male & female students participated in the reference.
On the occasion, the participants took part in the Quran Khawani held for the forgiveness of the late professor. Sister of the passing professor Dr Fouzia Panhwar and elder son Jan Muhammad Panhwar also joined the reference to partake in the Quran Khawani and prayer.
On the occasion, Director Institute of Plant Sciences Professor Dr Rabia Memon and other colleague teachers recalled the nostalgia and shared memories of the late professor that created a somber atmosphere.
Recent Stories
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Jahangir Anwar posted as Secy Environment Protection1 minute ago
-
AC for efforts to help desable persons1 minute ago
-
Court dismisses Maneka's request for case transfer1 minute ago
-
Wheat quota made double at provincial level: Minister11 minutes ago
-
Zaid Bin Maqsood appointed as Commissioner Lahore11 minutes ago
-
Barori, Aliot landslide incident, joint relief operation underway11 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt transfers 14 officers11 minutes ago
-
Youth to avail all modern facilities in libraries of Sindh: Minister11 minutes ago
-
Romina announces Climate Awards for journalists, unveils vision to enhance climate resilience throug ..21 minutes ago
-
AJK President stresses support for workers on International Labour Day21 minutes ago
-
21 shops sealed for littering, damaging beauty of 'Ghanta Ghar'21 minutes ago
-
KP health minister to launch NourishMaa Program21 minutes ago