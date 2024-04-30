Open Menu

SU's IPS Organizes Condolence Reference In Memory Late Professor Dr Mahjabeen Panhwar

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2024 | 09:50 PM

SU's IPS organizes condolence reference in memory late Professor Dr Mahjabeen Panhwar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Sindh University's Institute of Plant Sciences (IPS) on Tuesday organized a condolence reference in memory of the late Professor Dr Mahjabeen Panhwar here.

Chaired by the Director IPS Prof Dr Rabia Memon, all the faculty members and a large number of male & female students participated in the reference.

On the occasion, the participants took part in the Quran Khawani held for the forgiveness of the late professor. Sister of the passing professor Dr Fouzia Panhwar and elder son Jan Muhammad Panhwar also joined the reference to partake in the Quran Khawani and prayer.

On the occasion, Director Institute of Plant Sciences Professor Dr Rabia Memon and other colleague teachers recalled the nostalgia and shared memories of the late professor that created a somber atmosphere.

