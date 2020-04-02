Suspected Coronavirus patient tested positive after death

A suspected Coronavirus patient,who died on Wednesday night at isolation ward of Nishtar Hospital, tested positive on Thursday evening

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :A suspected Coronavirus patient,who died on Wednesday night at isolation ward of Nishtar Hospital, tested positive on Thursday evening.

Medical Superintendent of Nishtar Hospital, Dr Shahid Bokhari informed that Attaullah s/o Din Muhammad and a r/o Tughlaq road had tested positive after his death.

He said that deceased contact people needed to be quarantined to contain the spread of the viral disease.

Earlier, The photos of the deceased's burial went viral today wherein Rescuers were shown lowering the body to grave.

When approached on Thursday noon, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Nattiq Hayyat Ghalzi told APP that he was a suspected Coronavirus patient and died of heart attack on Wednesday night at Nishtar Hospital.

He informed that following protocols for burial of cornovirsus patients, Rescuers wore Personal Protection Equipments.