UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suspected Coronavirus Patient Tested Positive After Death

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:13 PM

Suspected Coronavirus patient tested positive after death

A suspected Coronavirus patient,who died on Wednesday night at isolation ward of Nishtar Hospital, tested positive on Thursday evening

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :A suspected Coronavirus patient,who died on Wednesday night at isolation ward of Nishtar Hospital, tested positive on Thursday evening.

Medical Superintendent of Nishtar Hospital, Dr Shahid Bokhari informed that Attaullah s/o Din Muhammad and a r/o Tughlaq road had tested positive after his death.

He said that deceased contact people needed to be quarantined to contain the spread of the viral disease.

Earlier, The photos of the deceased's burial went viral today wherein Rescuers were shown lowering the body to grave.

When approached on Thursday noon, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Nattiq Hayyat Ghalzi told APP that he was a suspected Coronavirus patient and died of heart attack on Wednesday night at Nishtar Hospital.

He informed that following protocols for burial of cornovirsus patients, Rescuers wore Personal Protection Equipments.

Related Topics

Attack Road Died Rescue 1122 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Myths about COVID-19 and Social Responsibility

40 minutes ago

UAE stocks close in green

1 hour ago

British Airways temporarily lays off 28,000 staff: ..

1 minute ago

CII declares mosques as community centres

1 minute ago

Children with autism need love and support : Dr.Ma ..

1 minute ago

UN Human Rights Commissioner Says 'Distressed' Abo ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.