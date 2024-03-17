Suthra Punjab Drive In Full Swing
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2024 | 01:50 PM
NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza said on Sunday that garbage
was being picked up in cities, towns and rural areas of the district under the Suthra
Punjab campaign.
Drainage and sewerage were being cleaned and streetlights were being restored
due to which the residential areas were looking clean and beautiful, says a handout.
The Deputy Commissioner said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab
Maryam Nawaz, the fruitful results of clean Punjab campaign had started reaching the
common citizens and their streets, villages, towns and cities had started to become clean.
He further said that encroachments and wall chalking were also being eliminated under
the "Suthra Punjab Programme", manholes were being covered and water was being
sprinkled on the roads.
Similarly, to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to the public, filtration plants
were being activated and the filters of the filtration plant were being changed timely,
he added.
The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the administration
in the cleanliness drive.
