Suthra Punjab drive in full swing

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza said on Sunday that garbage

was being picked up in cities, towns and rural areas of the district under the Suthra

Punjab campaign.

Drainage and sewerage were being cleaned and streetlights were being restored

due to which the residential areas were looking clean and beautiful, says a handout.

The Deputy Commissioner said that according to the vision of Chief Minister Punjab

Maryam Nawaz, the fruitful results of clean Punjab campaign had started reaching the

common citizens and their streets, villages, towns and cities had started to become clean.

He further said that encroachments and wall chalking were also being eliminated under

the "Suthra Punjab Programme", manholes were being covered and water was being

sprinkled on the roads.

Similarly, to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to the public, filtration plants

were being activated and the filters of the filtration plant were being changed timely,

he added.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the administration

in the cleanliness drive.